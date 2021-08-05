MadameNoire Featured Video

Amy Cooper infamously dubbed “Central Park Karen” is back in the headlines again and it appears as though she hasn’t learned anything since her racist viral video flooded the internet last year.

During an appearance on Bari Weiss’ Honestly podcast, Amy recalled the moment she encountered Christian Cooper in Central Park in May of last year. The Former Franklin Templeton employee accused Cooper of threatening her and her dog while they were out walking in Central Park.

“I don’t know that as a woman alone in a park that I had another option,” she recalled of her actions. “I’m trying to figure out, you know, what does that mean? Is that a physical attack on me? Is that to my dog? Like, what is he about to do?”

“I’d explored all my options. I tried to leave. I tried to look for anyone who’s around,” she added.

Christian, who shares no relation to Amy was bird-watching when the incident occurred on May 25, 2020. Tensions began to flare after he asked the 41-year-old to place a leash on her dog in the park’s Ramble section– where they are required. The Harvard alum began recording the heated exchange when things spiraled out of control.

In the viral footage taken by Christian Cooper, Amy can be heard telling police “I’m going to tell them there’s an African-American man threatening my life,” before shouting “I’m being threatened by a man in the Ramble, please send the cops immediately.”





Play



Shortly after the harrowing incident, Amy was let go of her position at the investment firm and was charged with filing a false police report. She was also ordered to take a number of racial equity therapy sessions. Christian did not press charges.

However now, a year after the incident, Cooper is still alleging that Christian was attempting to threaten her.

“He’s holding these dog treats in one hand and a bike helmet in his other hand, and I’m thinking, ‘Oh, my God, is this guy going to lure my dog over and try to hit him with his bike helmet?’” she recalled to Weiss. “And if I end up over there, am I going to get hit by this bike helmet?”

Amy continued, “Suddenly, you know, almost this victimized voicing [sic], [saying,] ‘Don’t come near me. Don’t come any closer. Like, almost like he’s terrified of me … To me that’s even more terrifying now because you’ve gone from screaming at me — if you kept screaming at me, at least it was consistent, but now his whole verbal demeanor has changed.”

Towards the end of the interview, Amy said that she would be open to talking to Christian about the ordeal but it might be far too late, especially after this podcast.