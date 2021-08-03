MadameNoire Featured Video

Congratulations are in order for superstar gymnast Simone Biles. The G.O.A.T made her return to the Toyko Olympics during Tuesday’s balance beam finals and secured a bronze medal for Team USA. Not bad for taking a brief hiatus away from the competition. Biles ended the Olympics with a score of 14.000, placing her right behind Chinese gymnasts Guan Chenchen who won gold, and Tang Xijing who took home silver.

“It meant the world to be out there,” Biles told reporters after the big game. “I wasn’t expecting to walk away with a medal. I was doing this for me, and whatever happens, happens.”

The world champion previously attributed her withdrawal from July 27 and July 29 team finals to mental health concerns and the case of the twisties — a loss of awareness that gymnasts can experience while up in the air which could lead to serious injuries. Even in the midst of the immense amount of pressure, the 24-year-old was able to secure a silver medal at the team all-around competition.

An outpour of love and support for Biles spilled on to social media following her balance beam routine.

One user wrote:

“Simone, more important than all the medals in the world is your character. The rarest gem of all. You epitomize strength, loyalty, teamwork, and perseverance. You make me proud to be an American. Congratulations You are loved.”

While another supporter of the star chimed in:

“I’m so proud of you! I suffer from a severe anxiety disorder and I know how difficult it can be to put yourself out there. You did an amazing thing…for yourself and for people struggling with mental illness. YOU ARE A TRUE CHAMPION!”

However, some critics aren’t too happy with the athlete for seemingly walking off the world’s biggest athletic stage. A Washington Post article titled “Simone Biles is no hero. She’s a quitter,” criticized the 5-time gold medalist for being “self-centered and selfish.”

“The list of those Simone Biles let down includes much more than just her teammates” the article argues.

“Corporate sponsors including Athleta, Nabisco, Uber Eats, United Airlines provided Biles income in seven figures. The pressure wasn’t too great for her to cash the checks. The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee puts millions into training facilities, coaches and more to make these athletes the most competitive they can be. That time, money, and effort were all wasted. Why? Because Ms. Simone didn’t feel like it in Tokyo?”

Hater…

Congrats to Simone Biles for finding the courage to complete the Tokyo Olympics.