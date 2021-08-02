MadameNoire Featured Video

The G.O.A.T has officially returned! Simone Biles is set to compete in Tuesday’s balance beam finals. The competition will mark the fifth and final individual medal event for gymnastics.

Ahead of the big game, USA Gymnastics took to Twitter to announce the exciting news.

“We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow – Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!! Can’t wait to watch you both,” they wrote.

Biles, 24, initially withdrew herself from the July 27 and July 29 all-around competition due to what she called the case of the “twisties”— a term often used in the gymnastics community to describe the feeling of uncertainty where a gymnast doesn’t know where they are in the air. The misstep could potentially lead to serious injury. Biles later cited her mental health as the cause of concern. “I just don’t trust myself as much as I used to,” Biles told reporters after the games. “I don’t know if it’s age. I’m a little bit more nervous when I do gymnastics. I feel like I’m also not having as much fun, and I know that this Olympic Games, I wanted it to be for myself. I came here, and I felt like I was still doing it for other people. So that just hurts my heart that doing what I love has been kind of taken away from me to please other people.”

The gold medalist opted out of last week’s finals and consequently did not compete in the all-around competition or apparatus finals for floor exercise, even bars and vault.