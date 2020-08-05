“They Counted Us Out”: Activist Cori Bush Defeats Longtime Missouri Rep. William Lacy Clay In Missouri Primary

Cori Bush defeated many known and unknown horrors in her life. She overcame homelessness and rose as a prominent activists in Ferguson, Missouri, in the wake of Michael Brown’s tragic shooting in 2014.

On Tuesday Bush, 44, secured one of her biggest victories after she beat out Rep. William Lacy Clay Jr. in Tuesday’s Democratic primary in Missouri, according to The New York Times. Clay, who is also Black, has held the position since 2001, following in the footsteps of his father William Lacy Clay Sr., who represented portions of St. Louis for 32 years.

Bush garnered 48 percent of the vote, surpassing Clay who had 45.5 percent, The Times reports.

Bush’s win was a rematch of 2018 when the two faced off, with many leaning into the wave of the progressive political newcomers like Bush’s friend Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Ilhan Omar, and Rep. Ayanna Pressley.

“It is historic that this year, of all years, we’re sending a Black, working-class single mother, who has been fighting for Black lives since Ferguson, all the way to the halls of Congress,” she said in her victory speech.

“They counted us out,” she said. “They called me — I’m just the protester, I’m just the activist with no name, no title and no real money. That’s all they said that I was. But St. Louis showed up today.”

Bush knows about being counted out. As a single mother of two she overcame joblessness due to a previous illness and eviction after she lost her job. After her divorce, she returned to school to obtain her nursing degree and is also a pastor.

However Bush has also remained engaged in the current political environment and continues to invest in voices that are underserved and disenfranchised.

She was endorsed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez and the progressive political group, Justice Democrats.

“This is a huge upset and another groundbreaking win for our movement against a corporate-backed political dynasty,” Alexandra Rojas, executive director of Justice Democrats, said in a statement obtained by NPR.

If elected in November, Bush would become the state’s first Black woman in Congress and would represent Missouri’s 1st Congressional District. The district includes St. Louis and some of the city’s suburbs which are majority Black and Democratic leaning.