“Beautiful Couple”: Tiffany Haddish And Common Were Trying To Keep Things On The Low But This Celeb Just Put Their Business Out There

If you know anything about Tiffany Haddish, it’s that the star isn’t one to keep things on the hush. She’s made headlines over the years for letting it be known her infatuation with Michael B. Jordan. She had everyone talking when she claimed a certain celebrity bit Beyoncé at a party they were at. And who could forget when the 40-year-old comedian revealed that she hooked up with rapper Chingy, which he vehemently denied? She’s even written a whole book about her life, with the star finding herself being sued over certain details shared.

However, when it comes to her love life these days, the Night School star is trying to keep that, at least, private. It’s been rumored since last year that she’s been seeing rapper Common, and recent public appearances the two have made together give credence to such rumors. The most recent instance that gave people the inkling that something was going on was how close the two were to each other as cameras inadvertently captured them courtside during February’s NBA All-Star Game in Chicago. Still, let Tiffany tell it, that’s her friend. But let someone else tell it, and that may not be the case.

Just a few days ago the star shared a warm birthday message for the 48-year-old MC and Oscar winner.

“Happy Birthday to My Friend @common !!!” she wrote. “I Love that you are willing to go on @groupon adventures with me. #paintandpour plus food

Out of nowhere, though, Tina Knowles Lawson of all people exposed them as a “beautiful couple.”

Dang, Tina! Perhaps this was payback for the Beyoncé-was-bitten story? You know Tina’s man Richard Lawson claimed that never happened…

But the famous mom and Tiffany are friends. Plus, we think it’s just Mama Tina speaking the truth. Tiffany and Common are a beautiful couple, even if they are just a “couple” of Groupon-loving friends or are actually keeping their romantic relationship to themselves.

Whatever they would define themselves as, it comes after Common and political commentator Angela Rye called it quits in 2019. She claimed they parted ways because they wanted different things, like her desire for children, and his lack thereof since he already has 23-year-old daughter, Omoye.

”I wish Rashid (Common) the very best, but it was time for us to do something very different,” she said during a podcast in December. “I’ve learned a lot from him. It was a great relationship, a great relationship journey, as my holistic therapist would say, and I think it really positioned me to be in an open, more receptive space for love and what I want and what I require out of my relationships for the person I’m dating now.”

Tiffany, has always been very open about how complicated dating has been for her, but these days, she seems to be in a really good place. We wonder why…