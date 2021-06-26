MadameNoire Featured Video

Rapper Young M.A recently revealed that she was checking herself into rehab. The Brooklyn, New York native she shared she was seeking help in a social media post.

“Bouta lose this addiction…omw to rehab,” she wrote on Instagram in a now-deleted post. She also shared a prayer on Twitter where she was asking for healing.

“Loving God, I pray that you will comfort me in my suffering, lend skill to the hands of my healers, and bless the means used for my cure,” she tweeted. “Give me such confidence in the power of your grace, that even when I am afraid, I may put my whole trust in you.”

She didn’t share what type of addiction she was struggling with. In her lyrics she has been open about indulging in Hennessy and other alcohol.

In 2019, she adamantly denied that she had ever engaged in the use of illicit drugs. During an Instagram Live, she condemned substance abuse after a fan made a comment that didn’t sit well with her.

“Yo, y’all be sayin’ some crazy s***. Don’t say no s*** like that on my Live, bro,” she said according to The Jasmine Brand. “Talkin’ ’bout sniffing coke off- what is this? Somebody said, ‘Sniffin’ glue- sniff coke off your strap.’ Y’all crazy, bro? For real? Like, come on son. Don’t talk like that, bro, on my Live, man. I don’t got people like that. You know what I’m sayin’? That coke s***? I don’t do that. I don’t pop no pills, I don’t sniff no coke, nothing, bro. The most I do- I drink and smoke some weed. Y’all n***** wildin’ with that s***. That s*** ain’t even cute. For real.”

She added, “I need my supporters to understand that, bro. I don’t rock with that. That poppin’ perc, poppin’ mollies, poppin’ xans and s*** like that? That s*** ain’t cute, bro. I don’t do that!”