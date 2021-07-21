MadameNoire Featured Video

They don’t call her “bad gal” for nothing. Rihanna had some fun and showed support for star sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson on July 20, after the 21-year-old athlete took to Instagram to show off her shimmering metallic dress that she wore at the ESPYS earlier this month.

The awards show marked Sha’Carri’s first public appearance since news broke that she would be disqualified from the Tokyo Olympics following her positive marijuana test. Richardson’s suspension came right before the 100-m dash participant broke a major record at the Oregon trials blazing through the race in just 10.86 seconds back in June.

“Beauty before the beast is unleashed,” Richardson captioned the photo.

That’s when Rihanna hopped into the track and field history maker’s comments and threw a little shade at the Olympics.

“Yassss for the non-cardboard bed,” she replied.

In case you’re wondering what the Fenty Founder is cracking jokes about, maybe you recall MadameNoire’s article on those somewhat sturdy...Anti-Sex beds.

Japanese company Airweave made headlines this week after it was revealed that they would be teaming up with the Olympics to develop cardboard beds that are reportedly designed to collapse under too much weight… if you know what we mean. The Olympics are discouraging athletes from engaging in sexy time at the competition and the sustainable “modular mattresses” are just one way that the committee hopes to prevent players from engaging in too much close contact as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

Earlier this week tennis star Cori “Coco” Gauff announced her withdrawal from the competition after she tested positive for the virus and two other players from Team South Africa were discovered to have contracted COVID-19.

Olympic organizer Takashi Kitajima shared that after the competition the beds will be recycled into “new plastic products,” Aceshowbiz notes.

“This will be the first time in Olympic and Paralympic history that all beds and bedding are made almost entirely from renewable materials,” he added.

While Sha’Carri’s suspension means she won’t be able to participate in the 100-m women’s race at this year’s competition, there’s still a possibility that she will be able to compete in the 4-x-100-meter relay.

Many celebs have voiced their support for the track and field champ like Diddy, Seth Rogen, and AOC who recently wrote a petition to the USADA asking to remove Sha’Carri’s suspension.