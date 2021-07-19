MadameNoire Featured Video

Athletes like to get down and dirty too you know… and we’re not talking sports either. However, it looks like there won’t be too much lovemaking at this year’s competition as the growing concerns of COVID-19 continue to rise. The Committee is making a conscious decision to prevent players from engaging in hanky panky with the release of “Anti-Sex” beds.

Designed by Japanese company Airweave, the Olympics have teamed up with the brand to create cardboard beds that have been reportedly designed to collapse under too much weight or simply put– the weight of two people potentially knocking boots.

Yes, you read that right.

The beds are made from recycled cardboard that comes equipped with “modular mattresses” comprised of polyethylene fibers that can be recycled according to Dezeen, so while they might not be the most comfortable, at least they’re sustainable. They can also customize to fit various body types and sizes. The beds can reportedly hold up to 440 pounds.

18,000 of the collapsable “Anti-Sex” beds have been secured for Olympic participants and you can already imagine the chatter that’s happening amongst players.

Track and field silver medalist Paul Chelimo chimed in on the fun and confirmed the news on Twitter writing:

“Beds to be installed in Tokyo Olympic Village will be made of cardboard, this is aimed at avoiding intimacy among athletes,” Chelimo wrote on July 16. “Beds will be able to withstand the weight of a single person to avoid situations beyond sports. I see no problem for distance runners, even 4 of us can do,” he added.

Meanwhile, Irish gymnast Ryan McClenaghan posted a video testing just how sturdy those beds really are… and apparently, they don’t break under too much rocking.

The beds play a small part in preventing sexy time at the Olympics. For the Committee, this is a part of a larger effort. In a statement, the organization shared that they will also be issuing condoms at this year’s games to promote safe sex amongst players with the hopes of encouraging athletes to spread the message back in their home countries, although we’re sure they won’t be waiting that long to use those condoms. Alcohol will also be banned during the competition to help further prevent close contact, the NY Times reports.

“Our intent and goal is not for athletes to use the condoms at the Olympic Village, but to help with awareness by taking them back to their own countries,” the Tokyo Organizing Committee wrote.

However, one could hope that the cardboard beds will help in social distancing protocols amongst a slue of cases that were announced this week. Three athletes have tested positive for COVID-19, including tennis star Coco Gauff who announced her withdrawal from the competition along with two athletes from Team South Africa. The shocking news comes just days away from the Olympics which are set to begin on July 23 and cases could continue to climb if measures aren’t put in place.