While the Delta variant has many concerned right now, it isn’t squashing the thirst for vacation people have built up during the pandemic. Research out of Amadeus has found that not only are people booking plenty of travel, but they’re willing to spend more on it and booking earlier than ever. How are they accommodating for the risk of a resurgence of COVID-19? They’re just booking much more travel insurance, too, says the Amadeus data. With many Americans still working from home as a holdover from the height of the pandemic, The Harris Poll says many people are now open to something called the “workcation” – a sort of hybrid work/vacation where one travels to a vacation destination, still on the clock for work understanding they’ll just have to do a little work in between play. TSA numbers tell us that over 2,000,000 travelers went through their checkpoints on July 19, proving the Delta variant won’t be slowing anyone’s vacation plans.

Some people like to bop around boutique hotels and several cities on one trip, while others prefer the laid-back environment of a resort. Everything you need is there, from your meals to your activities to your entertainment and of course your accommodations. During COVID-19, some may even prefer the controlled environment of the resort, where they can depend on some safety protocols, compared to the chaos they may find when they head for the town. If you plan on staying at a resort while coronavirus is still at large, here are some safety tips to implement. And do keep in mind that, while vaccinated individuals are much less likely to get sick than unvaccinated people, the CDC does note that vaccinated people are, in fact, still getting COVID-19. So these tips are good to follow, even if you are vaccinated.

Book a property with casitas-style rooms

While resorts with sky-high towers and penthouse rooms can be fun, they also require one to spend a lot of time inside, in recycled air, and in elevators just to get to your room. When considering which resort to stay at, look for one with many smaller structures rather than a massive tower. Casitas-style accommodations might even mean having your very own cottage, with no shared entrance. At the very least, you may find resorts that have several two- or three- story structures, each with only a handful of rooms in them. Staying at a property like this reduces the time you have to spend indoors with others in hallways, elevators, etc.