The internet saw it fit to compare singer Snoh Aalegra to Sade and it didn’t sit well with her at all.

After someone tweeted “Snoh Aalegra is our Sade,” there were many mixed reactions from but the “I Want You Around” singer made sure to shut down any comparisons.

“There’s only one Queen Sade Adu,” she wrote on Twitter. “There will never be another one. This comparison I just saw is so unnecessary. It’s not even a debate. Sade is every generations Sade.”

One of the tweets that quieted the comparisons read that people were comparing them more because of their physical appearance than their musical style.

“Snoh Aalegra isn’t today’s Sadé… They only have a similar complexion and ponytails, with two different styles of music. Do your homework.”

Another tweet read, “Snoh Aalegra put her hair into a ponytail and took some vintage black & white photos and y’all saying she Sade. Her new album is heat but let’s relax.”

Someone else tweeted that comparisons unnecessarily put artists in categories.

“People are too quick to place artists in a box. I’m sure @snohaalegra was inspired in some way by Sade. But they are both great artists, let’s just appreciate their greatness and not tear down either with comparisons.”

Aalegra, a Swedish-born Los Angeles raised songstress, recently released her third album Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies.