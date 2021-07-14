MadameNoire Featured Video

Eric Murphy, 32, and Jasmin Lawrence, 25, recently shared they’re an item via social media.

As the kids of two of the most famous comedians and Hollywood’s most recognizable actors, it’s not a surprise that Eric and Jasmin might have crossed paths. The news of their romantic relationship is a cute and unexpected tidbit of news.

“Happy birthday, my love! I’m so incredibly blessed to know you, to love you, and to have you by my side,” Jasmin posted on her Instagram account around 2 days ago. “Cheers to many more blessings, laughs, and beautiful memories! I love you so much!! 🖤✨”

Her post followed up on his from two weeks ago — where which Eric gushed over Jasmin and referred to her as his other half.

“Head over heels in LOVE with YOU @jasmin_lawrence ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” he wrote, before adding the hashtags, “#myotherhalf #equallyyoked #iloveyou.”

Both are the eldest children of their respective fathers. Eddie, 60, had Eric with his ex-girlfriend Paulette McNeely. The 32-year-old now works as a voice actor and writer.

Martin had Jasmin with his ex-wife Patricia Southall, and CNN reports that she’s a Duke graduate and aspiring actress.

The two legendary comedians worked together twice in the past on 1992’s Boomerang and Ted Demme’s comedic film Life which was released in 1999.