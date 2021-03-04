MadameNoire Featured Video

Congrats are in order for Boomerang stars Tequan Richmond and Tetona Jackson! The couple, who chances are you probably didn’t know were even dating in real life as their characters do (off and on) on the show, announced that they are expecting their first child together.

The duo made their big reveal on Instagram sharing pictures from their maternity shoot. Richmond shared a black and white shot of the couple embracing while he kissed her cheek.

Jackson posted a picture of the couple standing together with her cradling her blossoming baby bump. Both of the expectant parents revealed that they are expecting a baby girl who they plan to name Harlie Giselle Richmond.

The couple co-star in Lena Waithe‘s series Boomerang. The show, which airs on BET, is the sequel to the 1992 film that starred Eddie Murphy, Halle Berry and Robin Givens. Berry is actually an executive producer for the series, which just finished its second season. Jackson plays Simone Graham, the daughter of Murphy and Berry’s characters Marcus and Angela. Richmond stars as Bryson Boyers, son of Givens’ character Jacqueline.

“The show is about two young millennials who are trying to figure out their way in a new America, trying to figure out their way in the corporate world and trying to figure out how to expand on the things that they’ve already been given,” he said in 2019. “The show is young and vibrant.”

The two are friends turned love interests turned dueling former lovers on the series, and it seems the chemistry on-screen made its way off.

If Richmond appears familiar, it’s because the actor was one of the stars of the hit sitcom Everybody Hates Chris, which was based on the childhood of Chris Rock. He played Chris’s younger brother Drew, who was a hit with the young ladies (and grown women) in their Brooklyn neighborhood. He was also on General Hospital from 2012 to 2018.