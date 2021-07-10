MadameNoire Featured Video

The family members of late TikTok star Matima “Swavy” Miller are speaking out against Wendy Williams after the manner in which she covered his death on The Wendy Williams Show led to her trending on Twitter.

Two of Miller’s family members shared Instagram posts, which were captured by The Shade Room, that bashed the gossip queen for her comments.

“You should be disgusted with yourself,” one family member wrote. “You couldn’t even remember my little [brother’s] name. You seen he was trending and used his name for clout. Everybody already talking about him and you made it even [worse] by putting out a false narrative. My mom can’t even mourn because everybody being so disrespectful about her child. It’s sad that you have to worry about getting a lawyer when she [hasn’t] even buried my brother yet. Ya’ll so insensitive.”

Another family member called for the show to be cancelled.

“If ya’ll could help that would be nice but [The Wendy Williams Show] to be cancelled,” they wrote. “After mocking the death of Swavy her show must not go on due to the disrespect of her and her audience.”

Miller was shot and killed on July 5, PEOPLE reported.

After she covered Miller’s death for Hot Topics, Williams became a trending topic on Twitter after the internet accused her of covering his death in an insensitive manner.

“I have no idea who this is,” Williams said while introducing the story on Hot Topics. “Neither does Norman. Neither does one person in this building.”

She also asked audience members to clap if they knew who Miller was and they were silent.

One of the people slamming Williams’ coverage on Twitter called her “hateful.”

“She is so hateful. Like, she basically treated the announcement of his death like it was funny gossip,” they tweeted. “Why disparage him? Why even talk about him at all if you and your audience are that removed from even knowing who he is? … She really coaxed laughter from the audience before announcing this young man’s murder.”