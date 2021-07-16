MadameNoire Featured Video

The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Gizelle Bryant recently opened up about what it’s like to be single and ready to mingle following her most recent split from her former husband Pastor Jamal Bryant whom she rekindled with back in 2019.

The two were married from 2002-2009 and infamously split up due to unfaithfulness on Jamal’s part. When fans of the RHOP met Gizelle back in 2016, when the show first aired, Jamal was somewhat of a reoccurring figure — whether his name would pop up in conversation or he — a pastor of a megachurch in Atlanta, Georgia, — came up to the Potomac area to spend time with his and Gizelle’s three daughters.

During the last season of RHOP, Jamal’s presence on the show (and absence — especially during the reunion) was more prominent since he and Gizelle’s romance was then rekindled. It wasn’t until May of this year that she announced that the two had once again called it quits.

“Listen, we were a victim of the pandemic,” the 50-year-old RHOP star told E! News about the end of her and Jamal’s born again romance. “I don’t think any long-distance relationship can really withstand not seeing each other. But is he still in my life, is he still one of my best friends? Absolutely.”

“Gizelle’s out here, she’s dating, she’s doing her thing, she’s having fun. And you know, I really enjoy just being free, feeling free, and not having to think about compromising about anything,” the Bravo star said.

Concerning how her and Jamal’s teenage daughters Adore, Angel and Grace have handled their parents’ split, Gizelle shared:

“They will always take my lead and they just want me to be happy, one way or another,”

She continued, “To be honest with you, we were all in a pandemic and they really didn’t care because they were doing school virtually, their life was at that point in the dumps, in their mind. We just had other things to think about. Their only concern is just my happiness. As long as mommy’s happy, they’re happy,”

“But we are still the best of friends, in each other’s lives, there’s no issues,” Gizelle said on where things stand now between her and her ex. “I’ve known Jamal 25 years. I know who and what he is. I know what our relationship is. So it didn’t play a part [in our split].”

All things said and done, RHOP is coming back to our TV screens this Sunday night on Bravo at 8 p.m. EST.

