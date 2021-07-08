MadameNoire Featured Video

Legendary radio personality and R&B artist Miss Jones recently appeared on N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN’s popular podcast Drink Champs. During the nearly 3-hour conversation, Jones shared fascinating tidbits about her past, claiming she slept with Busta Rhymes and had an undying love for Big Pun.

As MADAMENOIRE reported, she insinuated a threesome with Tupac and Monie Love.

Jones even offered her opinion up on Mary J. Blige’s vocal ability…or what she considers a lack of ability.

Given these strong and inflammatory opinions, Jones is no stranger to trouble. A most surprising allegation Ms. Jones shared is that Ms. Tina Knowles-Lawson, Beyoncé and Solange’s mother, Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir Carter’s grandmother, threatened to fight her.

When Norega asked Jones if her opinions had ever gotten her into trouble, Jones said it happens all the time.

Jones said, “Beyonce’s mom, she wanted to fight me, a child.”

Jones quickly corrected herself, acknowledging that she is not a child now, nor was she at the time of the alleged confrontation. Jones said that Ms. Tina rolled up on her in the studio.

The co-hosts found Jonesy’s claim hard to believe, considering Ms. Tina’s name has never been associated with any drama in the entertainment industry.

Apparently, Ms. Tina wanted to fight her because of the way she spoke about Beyoncé during a parody.

“We used to do parodies.” Jones said. “And one day, Beyonce was coming up to the station, but Ebro and them didn’t tell me because they knew that I would either try and…I was unpredictable.”

Ms. Tina, who has a penchant for confirming and denying rumors via her Instagram page has remained silent on this one.

You can watch Jones’ full interview in the video below.