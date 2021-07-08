MadameNoire Featured Video

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has completed their investigation into the shooting death of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant and have submitted their findings to a prosecutor, NBC reported. Attorney General David Yost didn’t reveal if what was found could lead to charges being filed against officer Nick Reardon, who was seen fatally shooting the teen in body camera footage.

The next step is the evidence being presented to a grand jury who will decide if Reardon will be indicted.

“The Ma’Khia Bryant matter is being assigned to Special Prosecutors H. Tim Merkle and Gary Shroyer due to a conflict with Franklin County Children Services, for which the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney is legal counsel,” read a statement from the Franklin County Prosecutor’s office. “There is not presently a timeline available for when these matters will go before a Grand Jury. As always, Prosecutor Tyack is committed to preserving the integrity of each matter that comes into the office, and to being transparent with the residents of Franklin County.”

Bryant’s family recently spoke at a news conference and her grandmother, Jeanene Hammonds, said she was concerned about the Bureau of Crime Investigation’s work because she wasn’t interviewed during their investigation. Bryant’s death happened outside of her home.

“I just wonder how this can be a fair and impartial investigation without having me involved in it,” Hammonds said. “Nearly a month later after the incident took place, one of the officers sent me a letter telling me that they could not find me, that they had a wrong telephone number. But you’ve already interviewed 15 other people that have given an account to the story when I was the eyewitness there.”

Officers from the Columbus Police Department came to Bryant’s home after receiving a call that a young girl had a knife and was threatening to stab two people. According to WKYC, Bryant’s relatives said that Ma’Khia “called the police for help because girls were fighting outside her house.” After police arrived, Reardon fired his gun four times, striking Bryant.