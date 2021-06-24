Though mental health should be treated as important as physical health, it often takes the backseat. It’s so common to think, “I can do all of my usual tasks and live my usual life with a bit of depression, but not with a broken leg.” The truth is, most of life’s obligations are made immeasurably more difficult when one’s mind and emotions aren’t well, than when a simple limb is out of place. But still, everyone knows someone – perhaps that someone is you – who delays tending to their mental health. The statistics are backing that up, too. According to the State of the Nation’s Mental Health Inaugural Report by Anthem, the pandemic disrupted regular mental health services in 93 percent of countries. The diagnosis for common mental and personality disorders dropped drastically – not because the existence of such disorders dropped, but because the access to mental health professionals did.

What’s more is that 68 percent of almost 3,400 clinics offering mental health and substance abuse services in low-income communities had to turn people away during the pandemic due to lack of funding and staff. While hopefully, our healthcare system and society at large can make some changes so that everybody who needs professional mental health treatment can access it, it’s so important to know what to do when you just can’t get that appointment. Or, even during stretches between appointments when you feel you need a little extra support. The amazing thing today is that, nearly everyone has access to some sort of support in their palm, pocket, or purse: it’s your smartphone. Here are mental health resources you can find right on your phone.

Mental health podcasts

Just like nearly any type of professional, therapists look for alternative ways besides their brick-and-mortar practice to get their name out there, and show the world what they’re capable of. Many of them do this through podcasts. While listening to a podcast episode isn’t the same as telling a therapist your specific circumstances and having her tailor advice to your life, if you find a therapist whose style you love and listen to enough of their podcasts, eventually, you’ll hear episodes to which you relate deeply. Sometimes, it can feel like it was written for you. And that’s just free, professional advice you can listen to while driving your car or out on a jog. If you aren’t sure where to start, check out the Therapy for Black Girls Podcast, the Fireflies Unite podcast, or the Naming It podcast. Each are hosted by mental health professionals and address issues that specifically affect the Black community.