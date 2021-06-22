MadameNoire Featured Video

Naturi Naughton has been making her way in the entertainment industry for some time now. Whether it was with her music as one-third of the girl group 3LW, her role as Lil’ Kim in the Notorious biopic or her game-changing role as Tasha on Starz network’s Power, Naughton has been putting in the good work. Apparently people have noticed.

The singer turned actress was recently honored with her own day in New York City.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and his wife First Lady Chirlane McCray proclaimed that June 18 is Naturi Naughton day.

Naughton shared the news and what it meant to her on her Instagram page.

“I’m still in AWE! To be recognized by @nycmayor & @nycfirstlady with this proclamation made my YEAR!The city of NY has officially made June 18th, #NaturiNaughtonDay what an honor especially on #Juneteenth weekend.”

In a speech delivered that day, Naughton said: