Naturi Naughton has been making her way in the entertainment industry for some time now. Whether it was with her music as one-third of the girl group 3LW, her role as Lil’ Kim in the Notorious biopic or her game-changing role as Tasha on Starz network’s Power, Naughton has been putting in the good work. Apparently people have noticed.
The singer turned actress was recently honored with her own day in New York City.
Mayor Bill de Blasio and his wife First Lady Chirlane McCray proclaimed that June 18 is Naturi Naughton day.
Naughton shared the news and what it meant to her on her Instagram page.
“I’m still in AWE! To be recognized by @nycmayor & @nycfirstlady with this proclamation made my YEAR!The city of NY has officially made June 18th, #NaturiNaughtonDay what an honor especially on #Juneteenth weekend.”
In a speech delivered that day, Naughton said:
“Sometimes, I pinch myself and I think, ‘How did I get here?’ I’m—like I said—just a young Black girl from Jersey who grew up in the inner city and I think how did I get here. Juneteenth is that reminder for me and it’s that reminder for all of us.
America should be asking, ‘How did we get here?’ My ancestors are whispering in the background, saying on our backs, ‘Let’s not forget how this country got here.’ And I think about my vow, my vow as an actress, as an entertainer. I am more than that. I am a living example of my ancestors’ wildest dreams. I am an example of hope, endurance, inspiration, a girl who rarely takes no for an answer. And those who know me, know how I get down. So I want you guys to know that my spirit is really in this.”