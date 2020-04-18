Woman Drops Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Chris Brown

Chris Brown has dodged another lawsuit. A woman who has alleged that she was raped at a party at Brown’s house has dropped her lawsuit.

According to The Blast, an unknown woman who was referred to as Jane Doe in the lawsuit claimed that a friend of Brown’s named Lowell Grissom had raped her at a party that was filled with drugs and alcohol back in 2017. She was allegedly invited to the party after one of Brown’s concerts. She also said that the “Heat” singer offered her cocaine, MDMA and marijuana before the alleged assault began.

The Jane Doe claims she was lured upstairs in Brown’s home by Grissom where pornographic movies were playing and people were engaged in sexual acts. She accused Grissom of raping her in different areas of the home repeatedly. Her phone was taken when she went into the party so when her mother couldn’t reach her, she became worried and called the police.

Jane Doe sued Brown and Grissom for “sexual battery, gender violence, battery, and assault.”

Gloria Allred said her client was “severely traumatized” by the incident.

“This is one of the most horrific cases involving alleged sexual assaults that I have ever seen,” Allred said.

Brown’s lawyer Mark Geragos said all of the allegations were false and maintained Brown’s innocence.

“My investigation shows that none of these allegations are true,” he told TMZ. “Chris is a target.”

No word on whether Brown and Doe reached a settlement amount or if the case was thrown out altogether. Allred said she and Doe never asked for $17 million even though Geragos said they did and he told her that was unacceptable.