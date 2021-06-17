MadameNoire Featured Video

Are you ready? After 15 years since her last album was released, new reports state that legendary singer Diana Ross is releasing a new album. Titled Thank You, at midnight Ross dropped the first single, the album’s title track.

As mentioned, the last body of work the Supremes icon produced was 2006’s I Love You — which featured covers she recorded of hits like the Beatles’ “I Will” and Bill Withers’ “Lovely Day.” The last album she released of original material was released around 22 years ago, 1999’s Every Day Is a New Day.

In a statement, Ross shared, “This collection of songs is my gift to you with appreciation and love. I am eternally grateful that I had the opportunity to record this glorious music at this time. I dedicate this songbook of love to all of you, the listeners. As you hear my voice you hear my heart.”

The tracklist is as follows:

01 Thank You

02 If the World Just Danced

03 All Is Well

04 In Your Heart

05 Just in Case

06 The Answer’s Always Love

07 Let’s Do It

08 I Still Believe

09 Count On Me

10 Tomorrow

11 Beautiful Love

12 Time to Call

13 Come Together

As per Rolling Stone, “The unconventional video for [the single] “Thank You” blends footage of Ross from throughout her post-Supremes career, sample lyrics from the song, and even positivity-minded snippets from vintage interviews.”

The outlet additionally detailed that Ross began recording the album “just before last year’s studio lockdown.” Despite that, the singer was able to continue working on it by recording her vocals from her at-home studio. The album was made possible thanks to the host of songwriters and producers who worked in collaboration with Ross, including Jack Antonoff, Troy Miller, Triangle Park, Spike Stent, Prince Charlez, Amy Wadge, Neff-U, Freddie Wexler, Jimmy Napes, Tayla Parx, Fred White, and Nathanial Ledgewick.

Watch the video for “Thank You” down below.