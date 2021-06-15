MadameNoire Featured Video

The much anticipated return of the BET + series “First Wives Club,” is on the horizon.

This season, the three sorority sisters, Jill Scott (Hazel), Michelle Buteau (Bree), Ryan Michelle Bathé will be joined by a fourth cast member. Michelle Mitchenor will play newcomer Jayla.

In this second season, the ladies will still navigate new jobs, new romantic relationships, a rekindled marriage and welcoming a new friend into the fold.

The cast members of the show explain why you should watch in the teaser below.

According to Michelle Buteau, the show has “a little bit of everything for everyone. It’s funny. It’s got heart. There’s you know, attractive Black people everywhere doing their thing. It’s good. Lot of sex stuff. Frontal nudity. Sex positive. National Geographic titties. All the stuff you need on a BET + app.”

“First Wives Club” returns Thursday, July 15.

You can watch the teaser in the video below.

For those who missed the first season, “First Wives Club” followed the friendship of three sorority sisters who had neglected their friendship over the past five years reunite to help one another navigate life’s challenges.