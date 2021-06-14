MadameNoire Featured Video

If you watched comedian Gary Owen’s sit down with Wendy Williams, you know that the television host was not shy in her brazen flirtation with Owen, who is currently estranged from his wife 17 years, Kenya Duke.

Gary told her that he was still technically married but that wasn’t enough to stop Wendy, who shared that she had been checking for Owen since the two co-starred with one another on Think Like A Man back in 2012.

She openly asked him out to dinner.

While Owen didn’t give Wendy an answer on air, apparently, he was down for dinner. Because according to several reports, including this one from Radar Online, the two did make it out with one another.

Sources told the outlet, that Williams and Own were spotted at the reopening of Scotto’s restaurant in New York City this past Thursday.

The two reportedly sat together in a booth, smiling, laughing and chatting.

While his appearance on the Williams’ show might have resulted in a good time for Owen and Williams, it had the opposite affect on his estranged wife.

After the comments he made on the show, Duke released a lengthy statement. You can see what she had to say below.

“Gary, while I am not pressed, I am highly irritated. I keep telling myself, I will no longer respond to any actions or untruths because I am better than that. But the truth, I guess, I am not. You talk about me all the time on stage and in conversations, it gets back to me. I don’t care. But this MOCKERY was too much…I am shocked you spent most of your time talking about me, the divorce, son and daughter.”

You can read her full statement below.