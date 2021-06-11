MadameNoire Featured Video

Who knew that a messy divorce between comedian Gary Owen and his wife Kenya Duke would be on our Bingo card for 2021. But here we are. And Ms. Kenya is not letting up. First, she accused her estranged husband of cheating on her with their mutual friend, Claudia Jordan. Then, most recently, she called the comedian a deadbeat dad.

Gary has been completely silent about the divorce this whole time. But recently, when he appeared on “The Wendy Williams” show, he had to answer some questions about the state of his marriage, Kenya’s claims about him being a deadbeat and some skirting around what happened to the two of them.

The conversation about his divorce began after Wendy shared that she was eyeing him when the two of them were on the set of the 2012 film Think Like A Man. She acknowledged that nothing could come of her infatuation because they were both married at the time.

That’s when Gary, after blushing and hemming and hawing for a bit, shared that he’s not officially divorced just yet, unlike Wendy, who is living her best single life. See how the conversation went below.

Gary Owen: I’m not officially divorced.

Wendy Williams: Well I read the internet. 23 years of marriage.

Gary: No, no, we were together 23 years. Married for a little over 17.

Wendy: And you’ve got children.

Gary: We have adults. Yeah, we have adults. I just want to make sure there’s no child support in the…

No, for real because it got out there that I’m a deadbeat dad.

Wendy: She put that on.

Gary: Yeah. But our kids are adults so I don’t…

Wendy: What happened to the marriage? Did you cheat?

Gary: I’ve been silent the whole time because social media is a soap opera and I was a guest in the divorce. I don’t plan on being regular cast member. But my lawyer doesn’t want me saying anything because we got a lot of legal stuff we have to go through. But I’ll just say there’s a big twist to my divorce that a lot of people don’t know about. It’s a doozy. But I can’t speak on it yet. But it’s big. It changed the whole dynamic of the divorce.

Wendy: Did you have a baby with another woman?

Gary: No! Nothing like that. It’s not scandalous.

Wendy: But 23 years, sometimes people fall out of love. Did you fall out of love?

Gary: This is one of those—it’s not a tragic ending. You’re with somebody 23 years and um the marriage ended and it happens. It’s okay it happened. I wanted to keep it private but I guess she didn’t.

Wendy: Kenya accused you of cheating. Again, did you cheat?

Gary: With what was that the Claudia Jordan thing? The Claudia Jordan thing, I don’t know where that came from. She’s been good to be and Kenya our whole relationship. I don’t know where that came from at all.

Wendy: How are your kids handling everything?

Gary: We’re fine. I saw the post where she said I haven’t seen them in four months and six months, which is true. She didn’t lie about that. I’m on the road. They’re adults. My daughter was at college when the news broke and she’s staying with Kenya, summer time college and she has a job. So we’re talking, we’re texting. But it’s not uncommon, when you have adult kids, not to see them for a couple months. The deadbeat dad kind of stung a little bit. Weren’t they in private school? Didn’t I have a show, fly back to go to my son’s 7th grade basketball game and then fly back to make my show? It’s nothing to brag about but I’m not a deadbeat dad, come on.

…

I’m not going to say anything bad about Kenya because we had a good run. And emotionally, I think I’m a little ahead of her as far as like disconnecting from the marriage. And she’s handling it the way she’s handling it.

You can watch Gary’s full sit down with Wendy—where she asked Gary if he would like to have dinner– in the video below.