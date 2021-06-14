Wellness Envisioned: Ride To Wellness With Cat Lantigua

We’re excited to share Ride to Wellness, the first video of our Wellness Envisioned series in partnership with Buick. In this short film Catherine (Cat) Lantigua, founder of Goddess Council and host and producer of the Chats with Cat podcast, shares how she lives wellness daily. Cat’s commitment to savoring life and creating space for women to encounter sisterhood is a powerful example of what it looks like to claim wellness for yourself and your community.