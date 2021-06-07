MadameNoire Featured Video

It’s no secret that Beyoncé and Jay Z only tell us what they want us to know about their relationship. And before “elevatorgate” it wasn’t much. But since that game-changing splash of tea leapt from the cup, the two have had to address some of the dynamics of their relationship with the public, in the form of Bey’s Lemonade, followed by Jay’s 4:44. (And a couple of interviews where he took accountability for fracturing their union.)

But this insight has been few and far between. And in the absence of information, people just make stuff up.

And that’s what they did with a recent collage of images of Jay Z touching Beyoncé’s legs courtside at basketball games.

The fan account @hova_bey.carter posted the initial image of Jay’s staple leg grab.

Instead of folks recognizing the pattern, taking it for what it is and moving on, a few people attempted to theorize about why he might be doing that. A few people suggested that Beyoncé has social anxiety and these leg grabs are Jay Z’s way of calming her down.

It was a sweet notion but not based in reality, according to Ms. Tina. And if it’s one thing about Mama Tina, she’s going to defend her children against internet fodder.

She re-shared the collage with some commentary of her own.

“When you love someone and like them you just want to touch them ! Me and Richard are always touching even if it’s just our feet ! Yeah!! That’s what you do !❤ For those of you who don’t understand , Try it sometimes it works !! Human Touch is how you stay connected!!❤ So comical people saying she has anxiety in public and that’s why he touches her ! Lord people !!!! Yal can turn something good and healthy into something That it’s not !!! Stop that!!!!! ❤. BTW if someone has anxiety then it is great for their partner to touch them to calm and reassure them. That’s a beautiful thing . It just happens to be not the case here. ❤”

Another reminder that for as much as we think we’ve seen of Beyoncé and Jay Z, we don’t know them people.