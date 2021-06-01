MadameNoire Featured Video

For many of us Juliette ‘JuJu’ Castaneda is closely associated with Dipset rapper Cam’ron. After all, the two did date for nine years and we witnessed the ups and downs of their love affair on an installment of “Love & Hip Hop.” The two were engaged for the last four years of their union and there were times when JuJu even alluded to attempting to have a child with him.

But the days of Castaneda fighting for that relationship are over. She and Cam’Ron officially split in 2017 and after this weekend, it’s crystal clear that she’s moved on.

According to several media posts, it seems that JuJu tied the knot over the holiday weekend in Las Vegas.

The speculation began when JuJu posted a picture from her hotel room in Vegas with the word “Forever” and a ring emoji in her Instagram stories.

Later, friends and family members showed JuJu and her beau walking down the aisle at Little Church of the West and being pronounced man and wife in what appears to be an impromptu ceremony. Both JuJu and her man, who goes by the name @ceo22wayz on Instagram, appear to be wearing beach attire as they walk down the aisle together.

The impromptu nature of it all and even their attire has people questioning whether it’s real or not.

You can watch the whole ceremony, recorded by a friend, in the video below.

If the two are actually together, there is something to be said about being so overcome by love that you get married on a whim.

Whatever the arrangement, we’re wishing these two the best.