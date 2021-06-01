MadameNoire Featured Video

As per social media posts, Mike Epps and his wife Kyra Robinson announced that they are expecting their second child together. The couple got married back in 2019 and had their first child last year, a daughter named Indiana Rose. With over five daughters of his own, Mike’s recent post shared that the couple is hoping their newest bundle of joy will be a boy.

Shared around two hours ago, Kyra, 36, posted a stunning photo of herself cradling her baby bump with a caption that simply said, “Feeling so blessed!” Shared the same photo on his account, the comedian, 50, wrote the message, “God bless my beautiful wife 💝 we prayin 4 a son 🙏🏽🤞🏽 .”

After a quirky encounter at an airport, the couple got together in 2017. Their engagement came in 2018 and after they tied the knot in the following year with a star-studded ceremony, the two announced that baby Indiana Rose — Kyra’s first child — was on the way before 2019 was over. The two celebrated the baby girl’s first birthday back in March of this year.

The comedian shares two children with his ex-wife Mechelle McCain, and has two children from a previous relationship. In addition to his daughters, Mike’s eldest — 28-year-old Bria Epps — has also given him an eight-year-old granddaughter named Skylar.

Congrats to Mike and Kyra on their latest bundle of joy. We wish them nothing but the best, and her a happy and healthy pregnancy.