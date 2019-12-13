Mike Epps Expecting Fifth Child With Wife, Kyra Epps
Congrats are in order for Mike Epps and his wife, Kyra Epps. The newlyweds are expecting their first child together just five months after tying the knot.
The proud mom-to-be broke the news Friday morning via Instagram with a maternity photo, which she captioned:
“There is so much LIFE inside of me.”
Mike and the “Iyanla Fix My Life” producer began dating in 2017 after meeting while traveling. They got engaged a short time later.
“We met in the airport,” Kyra said during an appearance on “The View”. “It was 6 a.m. and I was half asleep and he walked up to me and said, ‘Do you dance?’ And I said ‘What?! Do I dance? I’m a producer.’”
“He was like, ‘Oh,’” she said. “I said, ‘I like you, that was funny.’”
“‘Cause strippers hang in the airport all of the time [laughs],” he chimed in. “I got lucky.”
As for what prompted him to get engaged within a year of his divorce from his ex-wife, the Mike had this to say during an appearance on “The Breakfast Club”:
“It did look fast but you know, I like to be married. I don’t like being single. I’m one of those guys, I like to come home to something structured. Some food, a little something. Someone to share my day with. I can’t date a whole bunch of women.”
The pair exchanged vows this past summer in front of 200 relatives and friends during a storybook wedding ceremony in Newport Beach, California. Celebrity guests included Snoop Dogg, T.I., Tiny, and Doug E. Fresh.
This will be the 49-year-old actor’s fifth child. He shares two children with his ex-wife, Mechelle McCain, and has two children from a previous relationship.