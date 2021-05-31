MadameNoire Featured Video

Last week, a Vlad TV interview with Vivica Fox went viral as she shared, once again, that 50 Cent was the love of her life. 50 Cent responded and this time, his girlfriend Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines offered her opinion on Vivica’s reflection on her former love.

In the comment section of The Shade Room, Cuban Link left a comment saying, “…aww [violin emoji] [smiley face with hearts emoji].”

The violin must have set Ms. Vivica off. She responded to Cuban. “Well! This is getting good cause I tried to post [three] times on @ShadeRoom [thinking emoji]. Now, @_Cuban_Link, what that clip didn’t show was that I said he now has a hawt girlfriend & I’m happy [for] him! So stay in ya bag, boo, don’t get nervous! I’m good! [wink emoji][tongue out money emoji][queen emoji].”

On Twitter, Cuban took it a step further saying, “…stop y’all, let’s respect our elders!<3 ..it’s giving menopause…My momma always told me to stay outta grown folks business. See what I done started.. [violin emoji] smh

As proof of the complimentary things she did say about both 50 and Cuban, Fox shared that portion of the interview herself.

In it, she says, “But can I tell you that I’m glad that that’s so over. He now has a girlfriend that’s beautiful. That’s hot and I’m happy for him. I hope he puts a ring on her finger and they live happily ever after. I don’t wish him any ill will…It’s a love-hate situation. But at the core of it all is love. I have respect for him and deep down in his heart I know he has respect for me too because he sees me doing my thing too. But don’t come over here trying to talk no sh*t because we all know what’s gon’ happen.”

Apparently, that was a message for more than one person. And Cuban caught it.

In response to Vivica’s post, she wrote:

“..Humorous comment. Bad timing that’s all..! Now with knowing all of the information, it’s [not] so funny! I take the blame for all the commotion. I apologize <3 [Two kissy face emojis] #MuchLovvee.”

Hopefully now, everyone will head back to their respective corners.