It’s no secret that singer Queen Naija and her ex-husband Chris Sails don’t have the best co-parenting relationship due to their public social media feuds with each other. It’s clear that they still haven’t made amends after Sails recently revealed that he wasn’t invited to their son’s Kindergarten graduation after his graduation pictures were posted on social media. In response to a fan, he said “Didn’t get an invitation. Also didn’t even know he was graduating today. That’s messed up.”

After he revealed he wasn’t included, the internet had a lot to say. Queen Naija and her husband Clarence White got fed up with all the negative feedback, so they decided to respond via Twitter.

“Y’all gone stop worrying about my kids, my household, my money, my business,” the “Medicine” singer said. “This baby came out of ME lol y’all tripping.”

She added, “The crazy thing is that if I would have told anyone, there would be the same outcome, lol. All anyone could have done was said ‘congratulations Cj, I’m proud of you’ & It would still only be the two people who attended! So what’s the damn argument here? this is all over nothing.”

White chimed in and said that Sails has continuously disrespected his wife and it has led to him not being involved as much when it comes to his son.

“You can’t call someone a b**** & h** or continuously do disrespectful s*** and then expect a call saying ‘your son/nephew graduation is tmm’ that’s not how life works and instead of making it about yourselves which yah always do you should be happy he has a mom that cares about his education and has got him to this point cuz none of you are willing to put yourselves aside to make sure he straight, and it shows,” he tweeted.

