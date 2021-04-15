MadameNoire Featured Video

Last month, news hit the blogs that entertainer Jennifer Lopez and former baseball player Alex Rodriguez had reached the end of the road.

A day later, J. Lo posted a video about all the attention her relationship had received only to deny that anything had come between them and that they were very much still a couple.

Now, it seems that the two are ready to finally acknowledge that they are indeed going their separate ways.

Today, the two released a joint statement.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

After the presumed breakup last month, A Rod and J Lo were reportedly working on some things. According to PEOPLE, Rodriguez flew to the Dominican Republic from Miami to be with Lopez as she films Shotgun Wedding.

A source claimed the couple was “doing everything they can to prioritize the relationship. He flew back to spend a few more days with Jennifer. He is making a big effort and he wants Jennifer to be happy.”

After dating for two years, the couple got engaged in March 2019.

As 2020 became the year that it ultimately ended up being, the two spent much of quarantine together with their children from previous relationships. Lopez’s twins from her marriage to Marc Anthony and Rodriguez’s two daughters with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

As the pandemic raged on, the couple had to postpone their nuptials on two different occasions, eventually publicly contemplating skipping marriage all together as it was something both of them had done before.

Later, Lopez told Allure that the two had enrolled in couples’ therapy.

So they definitely did try to make it work.

Are you surprised it’s over for real this time?