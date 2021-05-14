MadameNoire Featured Video

In an open letter shared with fans on Thursday, Nicki Minaj publicly addressed the death of her father for the first time. While she admits that it’s still a very difficult subject to talk about, the “Moment For Life” rapper described his death as her “most devastating loss.”

“Tho I can’t really bring myself to discuss the passing of my father as yet; I can say it has been the most devastating loss of my life,” she wrote.

The 38-year-old then went on to express a sentiment shared by many who have lost closed loved ones: She’s often tempted to pick up the phone and try to call her dad.

“I find myself wanting to call him all the time. More so now that he’s gone,” she wrote. “Life is funny that way. May his soul rest in paradise. He was very loved & will be very missed.”

Back in February, Nicki’s dad, Robert Maraj, was killed during a hit-and-run accident while taking an evening stroll near his home in Mineola, New York. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead. The driver of the vehicle, Charles Polevich, fled the scene of the accident but was later apprehended by police.

In a press conference, Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick with the Nassau County Police Department, said that Polevich was “fully aware that he had hit someone,” according to ABC 7.

“He got into his car and made the conscious decision to leave instead of dialing 911. Instead of calling an ambulance for the man, he went home,” said Fitzpatrick.

Police accuse the suspect of attempting to hide his vehicle after the crash. He has been charged with leaving the scene of a deadly accident and evidence tampering. Nicki’s stepmother has since filed a $150 million lawsuit against Polevich behind the crash.