Nicki Minaj’s stepmother has filed a lawsuit against the man accused of fatally striking Minaj’s father in a hit-and-run. According to TMZ, his wife teamed up with Benjamin Crump to file a $150 million lawsuit against Charles Polevich and accused him of being inattentive and reckless when he allegedly struck Robert Maraj.

Crump called Polevich’s behavior “criminal, cowardly and immoral” on Twitter.

“Paul Napoli and I have filed a $150 million lawsuit in the hit-and-run death of Robert Maraj, @NICKIMINAJ’s father,” Crump tweeted. “Charles Polevich was not only irresponsible & negligent in hitting Maraj, but was more concerned about running away and hiding than seeking help.”

Polevich turned himself into police in Febraury. He was charged with leaving scene of incident involving death of a person and tampering with or suppressing physical evidence. He is currently out on $250,000 bond.

While Maraj was walking on a street in Mineola, Polevich allegedly hit him with his 1992 Volvo. According to police, Polevich got out of his car, asked Maraj if he was alright and got back in his car and drove off. Police also said on his way home he was specifically “avoiding intersections and did conceal his vehicle in the detached garage at his residence.”

Nicki Minaj still has not publicly addressed her father’s death. Throughout her career, she has been honest about not having the best relationship with Maraj.

“I remember when my mother would let my father be violent with her and she always brings up this story about when I was a little girl and I would stand in front of my mother [with my arms open],” she said in her Queen documentary. “That’s why maybe some people would describe me as abrasive or bitchy or whatever because I vowed from that age no man would ever abuse me, call me out my name, treat me like that. Then all of a sudden, that was my life.”