It Was My First Time Kissing A Black Man: Trans Actress Jasmine Davis Talks How She & Luke James Navigated Romantic Scenes On “The Chi”

If you’ve ever seen “The Chi,” you know they are breaking down some barriers portraying a relationship between a cisgender man and transgender woman, Trig and Imani.

Luke James and Jasmine Davis are the real life people who portray the roles on the show. And even though their relationship is for the cameras, given the way the Black community can be so hostile, unkind, aggressive and violent, toward our trans brothers and sisters, there was a little trepidation on Davis’ part.

In a recent interview with The Jasmine Brand, Davis spoke about what it was like working with Luke James and sharing such romantic moments in order to bring their characters to life.

The Jasmine Brand: You felt your chemistry. What was your first encounter like? Did he have any reservations?

Jasmine Davis: It’s funny, it was actually the opposite. I had the reservations. It was me. Luke has never been with a transgender before but he’s been in this industry for a while. So he’s been around gay people. Trans. Black, white. So he’s very comfortable with who he is.

Our first encounter was on set that very next day.

And you know, we talked for a little bit. He was like, ‘ Are you ready?’ And I was like, ‘I’m just a little nervous.’ And he was like, ‘You’re good.’ It wasn’t no intimate scene we were just leaning on a car.

We just laughed and joked. He said, ‘I’m glad if it was anyone it was you.’ I said the same thing with him.

He said, ‘I love how you carry yourself.’ Because he knew nothing about me as well.

It was his first time portraying to date a trans but it was my first time in real life making out with someone of my own race. I’ve only dated white guys. Yes! So I had reservations about the make out scenes. We talked about that while we were on the car. He said, ‘Are you okay with that?’ I said, ‘I think I’m okay.’ I’m going to have cameras in my face. And he said, ‘I got you. Don’t worry about that.’ He was just like, ‘Let me know whatever you’re not comfortable with.’ I was like, ‘Thank you!’ He just made it so easy for me.”

You can watch this clip from Jasmine Davis’ interview in the video below.