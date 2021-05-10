MadameNoire Featured Video

We’re happy to report some good news when it comes to actress Parker McKenna Posey. Posey, known for her role as “Kady” on “My Wife and Kids” just welcomed her first child into the world.

In a video for Instagram, Posey shared her pregnancy journey from those first couple of weeks until she delivered.

She narrated her first thoughts about the journey into motherhood.

“When I first found out about you,, I’ll admit I was scared for the future. I didn’t know what raising you in this crazy world would look like. But I was ready for this adventure.”

Through a montage, Posey shared video from her doctors’ visits, ultrasound pictures, culminating with a recap of her daughter entering the world.

“The moment you were born, I felt as if I was almost reborn too. In that moment, I knew that nothing would ever matter more than you…Thank you for making me your mommy.”

You can watch the Instagram video below.

We’re happy for this positive update on Posey’s life. The last time we wrote about her consistently, it was centered around the toxic and allegedly abusive relationship with her former boyfriend Chris Sails.

After Chris, Posey was linked to collegiate football player Jay Jay Wilson.

While she didn’t name Wilson as the father, the two were together late last year. Given the fact that her pregnancy had been hidden from the public until this past weekend, we can assume that he had something to do with it.

In fact, Wilson shared his own tribute to Posey as a woman and mother, hours after her video.

We’re wishing the best for these two as they embark upon this new journey as parents.