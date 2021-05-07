MadameNoire Featured Video

The search for Dipset rapper Calvin “40 Cal” Byrd’s daughter Saniyya Dennis may end in tragedy. According to Pix 11 News, authorities in Buffalo, New York suspect that the missing college student may have died by suicide. Thursday, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn announced that investigators believe that Dennis “took her own life” following a breakup with her boyfriend.

According to Flynn, the 19-year-old was last seen exiting her dorm during late hours on the night of April 24. Earlier that day, she is said to have gotten into an argument with her boyfriend, which resulted in him ending their relationship. Flynn went on to say that the teen continued to call her boyfriend after the argument and allegedly threatened suicide. That evening, she had a conversation with another male friend and shared that she was planning suicide.

After speaking for a few hours, Dennis told her friend that she was feeling better and reconsidering previous thoughts of suicide. However, around 11 p.m., police say that she threw personal effects into a garbage can, leading authorities to believe that she did not have plans to return. Shortly after, her bus pass was swiped at a bus stop near her dorm. She rode two busses and got off at a stop near the Niagra Falls Visitor Center.

Flynn shared that Dennis texted her mother at midnight, said that she loved her, and promised to call her the following day. She also messaged another friend and told him that she would not be seeing him this summer.

Dennis was last seen alive on New York State Police cameras just after midnight walking towards Goat Island. That was also the last location that her cell phone pinged off of a tower. The friend called Dennis again and she is said to have told him that she intended to jump off of a bridge. After speaking for an hour, Dennis told him that she was getting on a bus and heading home; however, phone records suggest that this was not the case.

Around 1:20 pm, investigators say that Dennis’s cell phone left the cellular network, which means that it was either powered off or destroyed. Relatives of the teen reported her missing on April 26 and her father used his social media accounts to spread the news about her disappearance. A widespread search ensued. Law enforcement dogs were used near the Niagra Falls visitor’s site to track her scent, which they stopped picking up near Goat Island.

Flynn concluded by sharing that the search for Dennis will continue until she is found; however, if she did, in fact, jump off of a bridge, it’s possible that her remains won’t be recovered.

“There is a possibility that if we believe what happened happened, we may never find her body,” he said. “That’s a possibility.”

We send our prayers to Saniyya’s family during this difficult time.