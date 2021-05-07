MadameNoire Featured Video

Whether you call them baby hairs or edges, NaturAll’s website says that their Flaxseed Gel Edge Control With Yogurt aims to check every box regarding what you’d want in a product for styling your hairline. With promises to define, deliver an “impressive hold,” and add a “healthy shine,” does the product live up to all its claims?

Keep in mind that there are two different variations of this product. As per NaturAll, the All Day Hold version is recommended for curly hair textures while the 24 Hour Extreme Hold version (the one I tried) is recommended for kinky and coily hair textures. In addition to doing everything you’d want an edge control to do anyways — like smooth the hairs down, tame frizz, and manage flyaways — NaturAll claims that their product produces long-lasting and “laid-back edges” with the help of its key ingredient, “organically sourced flaxseed.” According to them, the flaxseed gel in their formula is a great addition because it offers strength in order to help “promote edge hair growth and prevent breakage.”

Admittedly, I haven’t always been huge on styling my baby hairs every day or laying down my edges. The process just always seemed a bit tedious for me and I felt like there weren’t any edge controls I’d found that could ever slick my 4c texture down without making my edges look and feel crunchy/hard if it worked at all. With that in mind — I love NaturAll’s 24 Hour Extreme Hold Flaxseed Gel Edge Control + Yogurt ($19.00).

Randomly, something I enjoy most about the product is that it has a fruity and citrusy scent which makes it quite different from any other edge control I’ve tried in the past — in a good way. It’s the first thing you notice when you take off the lid. In terms of its texture, it’s not the hardest edge control in the world and it doesn’t apply that way either. It’s pretty easy to pick up some up on either a small bristle baby hair bush or with your finger depending on your preference. Relatedly, it’s not super sticky and it doesn’t feel wet. It literally swoops my baby hairs instantly and I don’t need to bother wrapping my edges with a scarf for a while to set them in place after. Regarding its claims, it does provide a subtle and healthy shine to the hairs which is definitely nice. While my baby hairs aren’t ever perfectly laid for a whole 24 hours, they do stay how I swooped them all day and sometimes make it through the night — albeit in need of the touch-up in the morning. Overall, I feel like this product has ended my aversion to giving my baby hairs some flare every once in a while, instead of just slicking them back with the rest of my hair as I tended to do in the past.

Overall, NaturAll’s 24 Hour Flaxseed Gel Edge Control + Yogurt is now my go-to product when it comes to my edges. because of that, I definitely recommend it as a winner for styling your baby hairs. If you’re interested, read more about the beauty benefits flaxseeds can provide here.