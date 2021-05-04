MadameNoire Featured Video

It appears that Drake may be in the middle of a love triangle of sorts involving fellow recording artist Naomi Sharon. In an Instagram post that has since been deleted, Naomi’s former fiancé, Jamie Sun, suggested that the singer’s working relationship with Drake, which began when he flew the couple out so that Naomi could work with him on his forthcoming Certified Loverboy album, has crossed over into romantic territory, which resulted in Jamie’s decision to call off their engagement and eight-year relationship.

“Imagine having the most beautiful, supportive, and faithful relationship 8 years long with an engagement and wedding planned,” Jamie wrote, according to RadarOnline. ‘A beautiful woman on your side as ride or die. Than [sic] this major opportunity comes and a world star calls your fiancé [sic] to sign a record deal. Flies you both over and than [sic] out of nowhere all the trust is vanished with knifes [sic] in your back and in your heart. Imagine.”

Jamie went on to say that he has called off the wedding due to broken trust.

“I am no longer with the person people think I am together with,” he wrote on Instagram. “I am no longer with the 8 years I thought I was together with. I am no longer with the engagement I thought I was together with. I am no longer with broken trust I was brought together with. I am no longer with the pain I thought I was together with.”

He adds that he is now on a journey of healing.

“I am now with the acceptance I want to be together with,” he went on. “I am now with the healing I want to be together with. I am now with the most beautiful and powerful light the stars brought me together with. I am now with the conspiring of the greatest things the universe want me to be together with.”

Neither Naomi nor Drake have publicly acknowledged Jamie’s allegations.