Drake Reveals Why He Shared Photos Of His Son: ‘This Is Just Something That I Want To Do’

After Drake fathered a son with former adult star Sophie Brussaux, he didn’t get a chance to share the news on his own. He was caught up in a beef with rapper Pusha T and he leaked the news on his diss track “The Story Of Adidon.” Drake later confirmed that he was a father on his Scorpion album. Back in March when his son, Adonis, turned one, he unveiled the adorable little boy to the world via Instagram. Drizzy recently spoke to Lil’ Wayne about his decision to share photos of his son on social media.

“It was great for me,” Drake told Weezy on his “Young Money Radio” show on Apple Music. “It was great to just share that with the world. I just felt like, it wasn’t even anything I talked to anybody about or anything I planned, I just woke up one morning and was like, ‘You know what, this is just something that I want to do’.”

The Toronto rapper added that he didn’t want feel like he has to keep his family out of the spotlight and not live a normal life.

“I don’t want to feel like just because of a life choice I made to be a ‘celebrity’ that I got to make everybody live under this blanket,” he said. “I just wanted to free myself of that.”

This is one of the few times Drake has spoken about his son. The last time he spoke about fatherhood was with Lebron James on his HBO special, The Shop, in 2018.

“I have a son. He’s a beautiful boy,” he said. “He’s already in the pool shooting the basketball.”

He also spoke about the relationship he has with Brussaux, who became pregnant with Adonis after she and Drake only met twice.

“I am a single father learning to communicate with a woman who, you know, we’ve had our moments,” he said. “I do want to be able to explain to my son what happened. But I don’t have any desire for him to like, not love his mother, or I don’t ever want the world to be angry at his mother. We have found ourselves in a situation, and we are both equally responsible.”

On Scorpion’s final track, “March 14,” he rapped about having to accept that he had a child with someone he barely knew.

“I had to come to terms with the fact that it’s not a maybe/She’s not my lover like Billie Jean/But the kid is mine/Sadie used to tell me all it takes is one time/And all it took was one time/S–t, we only met two times, two times/I’m out here on front lines/Just tryna make sure that I see him sometimes,” he rapped.