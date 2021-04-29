MadameNoire Featured Video

Earlier this week, we reported the Christeline Petersen had accused Dimitri Snowden, of “Seeking Sister Wife” fame of domestic abuse.

But the restraining order that the judge issued against Snowden has been dissolved and the judge has thrown the case out.

Snowden was in court yesterday, when the judge found that Petersen didn’t meet the burden of proof in her case.

As we reported yesterday, Petersen accused Snowden of being too aggressive during sex, slamming her head up against the bed and choking her even after she instructed him to stop.

Petersen, who traveled from South Africa to partner with the Snowdens in their polyamorous relationship, claimed in legal documents that she suffered bruises, scratches and redness around her neck.

Dimitri refuted Petersen’s claims by producing text messages where Christeline had written that she liked the choking. Ultimately, the judge ruled that she could not determine which party was being truthful so she threw the whole thing out.

According to Petersen, Dimitri wasn’t the only violent partner in their unorthodox relationship. Christeline also accused Ashley of shoving her and prevented Petersen from leaving her home.

Petersen, who was supposed to be the third sister wife in the couple’s polyamorous situation, also claimed that her two young daughters had become afraid of both Dimitri and Ashley because of the constant yelling that always took place in the home.

This case may have been dismissed. But something tells me, we’ll be hearing more about this couple.

We’ll be sure to keep you posted.