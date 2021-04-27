MadameNoire Featured Video

Dimitri Snowden, known for his role on the TLC reality show, “Seeking Sister Wife” has been accused of domestic violence by one of the women he and his wife Ashley have recently added to their marriage.

According to TMZ, legal documents state that Christeline Petersen, one of Dimitri’s new love interests and a participant on the show filed a restraining order against Snowden claiming that he has been physically abusive over the last year, even scaring her two daughters.

In the documents, Petersen alleges that in January, she awoke to Dimitri “slamming my head into the headboard of the bed and he was yelling at me.”

She claims Snowden did that several times. Petersen would later file a police report.

In addition to the physical violence, Petersen also claims Dimitri was abusive during sex as well. She claims he “choked me during sex, even though I told him not to. The more I struggled the more he enjoyed it.”

Petersen said her only option was to go along with it.

“I stopped saying no after a few times because any struggle by me would prolong the sex and the choking.”

She claimed one time Snowden was so forceful with the choking, she started feeling dizzy, as if she were going to pass out.

As a result of that incident, she suffered bruises, scratches and redness around her neck from the alleged attack.

Petersen traveled to the United States from South Africa to determine if she could be the third wife in the Snowden family. But now that she’s filed a restraining order, that idea is dead in the water. They were already courting an Atlanta-based henna artists named Tayler earlier in the season.

Snowden was ordered to remain 100 yards away from her and her two daughters, who Petersen says are now afraid of him.

Petersen says Snowden “often yells and punches the walls or furniture.”

This is not the first time the Snowdens have failed in securing a permanent sister wife. Vanessa Cobbs, who was introduced to fans during the first season went through a whole commitment ceremony with the couple only to leave the plural marriage a year later.

Just before her departure, people suggested that perhaps Cobbs was being controlled in the arrangement as she was asked to quit her job, stop eating meat and detox so that she wouldn’t pass on a yeast infection to Ashley as they both were intimate with Dimitri but not each other.

Dimitri released an Instagram video denying any type of control saying that Vanessa was a person who exercised her own free will throughout their time together.

“There are rarely true “victims” in relationships.

.

some of you imply that @vanessacobbs was being “controlled” or was being “made to change”…

.

if this is what you truly think, then you’re belittling the power of her free will, you’re questioning her intelligence and the fact that she is a fully aware, capable and grown ass woman exercising her own power. .

@vanessacobbs is literally walking love and compassion. WE know what we had together was real.”

You can check out Petersen’s first meeting with the Snowdens, during happier times, in the video below.