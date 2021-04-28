MadameNoire Featured Video

After the two were photographed at an Oscar’s party over the weekend, “Snowfall” actor Damson Idris and rapper DreamDoll, birth name Tabatha Robinson, became the subject of dating reports. However, Idris sarcastically brushed off the speculation.

“Ok. So don’t pose near women because then we are apparently married,” the actor tweeted Monday. “Memo. Forgive me, I’m still learning.”

Robinson also tackled the reports by way of Instagram Monday.

“Y’all need to relax ….. Potential boo? I literally just met him yesterday it was just a damn photo,” she wrote beneath a post shared by The Shade Room.

The “Pull Up” rapper followed up on Twitter, writing, “Imma start nodding my head to say hi to guys y’all steady assuming sh-t.”

Not that it matters or anything, but Robinson and Idris do look great together in the photo that they took at the party. While not much is known about Idris’ love life, Robinson has been publically linked to a couple of fellow celebrities — including Safaree Samuels during her brief stint on “Love & Hip Hop” and rapper YBN Almighty Jay.

“I just deserve better and I know my worth,” Robinson said of her relationship with Jay during a 2019 interview with B Loves Life. “I know how I should be treated. I know men are not supposed to put their hands on women and…that’s just that.”

While Robinson didn’t exactly say that Jay abused her, most read between the lines and drew their own conclusions.

“I’m trying to focus on my music, and that’s basically what I’ve been doing,” Robinson went on. “I feel like when you’re in a relationship, especially being an artist, sometimes it kind of zones you out and you forget sometimes. You’ll put being with your boyfriend over your studio sessions, and then that’s when you start arguing with your manager, you’re canceling shows because of that. I was kind of like losing my focus a lot.”