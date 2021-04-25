MadameNoire Featured Video

Virtual workouts are becoming more of the norm thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic quarantine. Gyms were closed for a significant amount of time so many had to adapt to a home-friendly fitness routine. While adjusting to the times, trainer Jole Gravesande decided to take her training talents to the virtual world. In 2020, she launched Forever Fit, a one-on-one training program where she offers tailored workouts that include barre and Pilates. When meeting with clients, Gravesande, who is a Pilates Reformer, Total Barre and TRX certified, prides herself on forming a realistic, doable workout plan.

“I do one-on-one first and foremost,” she said. “I do private classes first to get to know you and see how your body moves.”

If you want to improve lower body strength, Forever Fit is the answer. She relies on barre techniques to help strengthen the lower extremities using your own bodyweight. Even though you will push yourself and feel the burn, she promises the workouts are still fun.

“You’ll be using a lot of lower legs and glutes,” she said. “It’s strengthening and wider squats. I like to do that even for balance training and bone density because you’re pushing body weight. For people from a dance background or those who don’t want to feel like they are exercising, this is just a fun workout. We add music too.”

If you don’t have a home gym set-up that’s not a problem. You can use things you have in your house if you don’t have workout equipment for Gravesande’s workouts. For the barre workout, for example, you can use a chair.

“[With my clients we use] whatever they have at home just to switch up the routine from time to time and make it more fun and to challenge clients.”

One of the benefits of the barre workouts offered by Jole is that you will see results quickly.

“Sometimes you go to an exercise class and you don’t feel like you did much,,” she said. “In barre your glutes and quads will be on fire. You’re lifting your heels so you’re really working those calf muscles. It’s fun and you see results quickly. You’ll definitely firm up your glutes, your lower body…your legs are shaking by the end of a 30 minute barre class.”

Jole also offers workout videos on her website, where you can also book an appointment with her.