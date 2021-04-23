MadameNoire Featured Video

Back in 2014, Iggy Azalea was poppin. While there were always conversations about whether or not this Australian white girl should be taken seriously in the Hip Hop space, she also had a string of hits that more than a few people respected.

Then, she reached a new level of celebrity relevancy by dating NBA player Nick Young.

Their relationship was all covered all over the place. They even got engaged. But all of that came to a screeching halt when Iggy and the rest of the world learned that not only had Nick Young cheated, he had fathered a child with his ex-girlfriend and mother of his first child, Keonna Young.

It was a whole mess.

The two were literally caught having sex on Iggy’s security cameras. Later, in an attempt to share her side of the story and do damage control, Keonna came forward to share that she didn’t feel bad about blowing up Iggy and Nick’s engagement. She told US Weekly, “I’m not going to apologize for being in love.”

Whew.

But at this point, that was nearly five years ago. So perhaps now, she’s had a chance to grow and evolve…or not. Recently, Keona and Nick were interviewed for the OWN show, “Behind Every Man,” and they spoke specifically about their relationship (they were high school sweethearts) and the fact that they brought a child into the world at one of the worst moments ever.

See what they had to say.

Nick Young: Even though I had proposed to Iggy, Keonna, her just being my first love, I felt like we was always going to have some type of relationship in life. If not be in a relationship. One thing led to another.

Keonna Green: But we were never intimate until 2015, a year later. We had a weak moment and from that came my daughter…I’m not what everybody has painted me out to be. It’s very hurtful seeing a picture of me in a tabloid then it has mistress. That’s not how my grandmother raised me to be. That’s not how my mother raised me to be. And I know everyone’s like, ‘Be stronger than that. You should have left him and moved on with your life.’ Yeah. I want to see a woman who hasn’t had a situation like that before. That’s my first love.”

Okay, so not so much accountability. Like girl, how do you skip over Iggy’s hurt and the pain you were knowingly causing another woman to try and get us to sympathize with the fact that you were called a mistress. That’s literally what she was. I understand it’s hard to break ties with people you love, especially when you share a child (and now two) with that person. Still, it doesn’t excuse your actions in any way. He was your first love but he proposed to someone else. How was that love being reciprocated?

These two definitely have a love story. But this whole situation is still messy boots.

You can watch the full episode in the video below.