Last night, on Married at First Sight, the couples ventured off to their annual retreat in South Carolina to give them a chance to rest, relax and reflect before the walk into decision day next week. While there were moments where it was clear that the activities and exercises from Dr. Pepper seemed to bring all of the couples closer together, there were also moments where you could cut the tension with a knife. And you could feel it from all of the couples, no matter where you thought they might have stood before decision day. Let’s get into all of it on the following pages.