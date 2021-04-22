MadameNoire Featured Video

In 2018, Forest Whitaker and his wife Keisha announced that they were in the midst of getting a divorce after 22 years of marriage.

Now, nearly three years later, their divorce has been finalized, according to The Blast. The final paperwork was filed on April 15.

The former couple listed irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split claiming it was “impossible for the parties to live together as husband and wife.”

The details of their split, including spousal support, division of property, assets and attorney fees will be kept sealed from the public.

While Keisha requested spousal support, at the time of his filing in 2018, Forest asked the judge to deny the request. He also stated that the two did not have a prenuptial agreement.

As we reported earlier, the pair met in 1994 on the set of Blown Away where they played fictional love interests. It wasn’t long before art began to imitate life and they married in 1996.

In an interview with Ebony, Keisha said, ““I had seen him in ‘A Rage in Harlem.’ Right away, I thought Forest had a gentle soul and a nice spirit.”

They share two adult children, daughters Sonnet and True and two children from previous relationships (her daughter Autumn and his son Ocean.)

Keisha, an actress and producer in her own right, has worked on films Kassim the Dream. Starred in the movie Proud, and on the Lifetime series “Intimate Portrait” and television show, ”Who Are You Wearing.”

According to reports, Keisha began her career as a model working for Ford Models and Elite Model management.

We’re wishing both of them the best as they embark on their new solo journeys.