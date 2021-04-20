MadameNoire Featured Video

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneappolis police officer who knelt on George Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds until he could no longer breathe, was found guilty of murder by a jury of his peers in Minneapolis, Minnesota just minutes ago.

Jurors found Chauvin guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who was handcuffed for allegedly spending a counterfeit $20 bill.

The murder of George Floyd last summer sent waves of shock and outrage all over the world.

Prosecutor Jerry Blackwell in his closing arguments yesterday said, “Ultimately, it isn’t really that complicated. You can believe your eyes.”

Chauvin was on trial for the past three weeks as eyewitnesses described witnessing the brutal way in which Chauvin ignored Floyd’s cries for help, calling out to his mother and even claims that he could not breathe went ignored.

Witness Genevieve Hansen described being waved off by officers who refused to allow her to provide potentially life-saving attention to Floyd.

Both a medical examiner and a private pathologist concluded that Floyd died of homicide.

Chauvin, who enacted the fifth amendment and decided not to testify during the trial, also waived jury sentencing. The judge in the case will determine how long Chauvin will remain in prison for his charges.

The recommended sentencing for second-degree murder is 12 and a half years in prison and four years for second-degree manslaughter.

The other three officers on the scene, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao, were also charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. They’ve all pleaded not guilty.