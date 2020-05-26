“I Can’t Breathe”: FBI To Investigate Death Of Minneapolis Man Who Pleaded With Officers During Arrest

A new widely circulated video on social media showed a deadly, disturbing police encounter where a Black man lost his life after being constricted from breathing on Monday.

The event hinders back to the heartbreaking death of Eric Garner, who died under a police choke hold in 2014.

In the nine-minute video the unidentified man, who is believed to be in his 40’s, can be seen on the ground while a Minneapolis officer kneels down placing his knee on the man’s neck outside of a grocery store called Cup Foods.

However, a tweet from Benjamin Crump, who has reportedly been detained as the family’s lawyer, claims the man’s name was named George Floyd.

“Please man, I can’t breathe,” you can hear him say in the video.

“My stomach hurts. My neck hurts. Please, please. I can’t breathe,” he repeats. In the background, people can be heard urging the cops to release the man. “He’s not even resisting arrest right now, bro,” one bystander tells the officer and his partner. “You’re f—–g stopping his breathing right now, you think that’s cool?” Five minutes into the video, the man appears to go unconscious. According to a press release from the MPD, officers responded to the scene due to a “forgery in progress,” at the Cup Foods around 8 p.m. on Monday. MPD authorities claim a physical altercation occurred after they approached, saying the man was under the influence. The encounter was also captured through body cameras, which have been submitted for investigation purposes. “Officers were able to get the suspect into handcuffs and noted he appeared to be suffering medical distress,” the statement said. MPD authorities called for medical assistance, but the man died after arriving at the hospital according the release. However during a Tuesday press conference Mayor Melvin Carter shared strong sentiment that he believes the situation was unlawful and that the man did not have to die. “What we saw was horrible, completely and utterly messed up. … Whatever the investigation reveals, it does not change the simple truth that he should be with us this morning,” he said.