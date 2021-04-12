MadameNoire Featured Video

If there’s a conversation and controversy Keri Hilson can’t seem to live down, it’s her comments about Beyoncé. Though said comments are over a decade old at this point, (2008-2009 to be exact) if people are talking about Keri Hilson for long enough, it comes up.

For those who don’t remember, Hilson famously refused to be photographed holding a copy of Juicy Mag with Beyoncé on the cover. And worse, there were the leaked song that featured lyrics that instructed Beyoncé to essentially move to the side and focus on having some children.

On more than one occasion, Hilson has explained that at the time she was pressured to make those comments about Beyonce by men in the industry.

Thankfully, Hilson shared that while the BeyHive might not let her live down her words, Queen Bey herself has moved on and has even shared a moment with Hilson.

During a recent interview with Persia Nicole of Baltimore’s radio station, 92Q, Hilson shared that the two have managed to put this feud behind them.

Persia Nicole asked Hilson if she would ever like to work with Beyoncé in the future.

Hilson, who is known more now for her acting credits, replied:

“Yeah sure. You know? Absolutely. She actually has introduced herself. It was a gracious moment. I appreciated it. I feel like she understood what had happened, what had transpired. And there was a bit of healing in that moment when we met. I take her as a very intuitive kind of soul, as am I. And uhh yeah, I think it would be a very fun experience to do that if she were open. But I do think she understood what that was all about. She’s amazing. I’ve always felt that way. That’s the truth of the matter but no one will believe that. Whether it’s working together or not, we can see each other. We can see each other. I mean in that sense. We can understand and nod and have a mutual respect if not a rapport or anything else. At the very minimum there can be that. That’s always possible and that’s where I’m at. I made a decision that was not authentic to who I truly am and of course I regret it, of course.”

You can watch this portion of Hilson’s interview in the video below.

Perhaps now, the Beyoncé fans who are still holding on to this grudge in the name of their leader will be able to put it down, knowing that Bey herself was able to speak to Hilson with grace.

But y’all know the Bey Hive can be a bit irrational at times. We’ll see what happens.