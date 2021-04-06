MadameNoire Featured Video

The story of Melody and Martell Holt is a fascinating one. What was supposed to be a reality show about real estate and Black owned businesses in Huntsville, Alabama quickly became a show about marriage and the trials and tribulations each couple was experiencing along the way. Business became the background. And with Melody and Martell, we watched their marriage dissolve due, in large part, to his years-long infidelity.

Recently, in a couple of interviews with Tasha K. and Dr. Heavenly, Melody Holt shared what life has been like for her since she and Martell have finalized their divorce. And during the talks, she also spoke about the signs that it was time for her to leave the marriage.

In her interview with Dr. Heavenly, Melody shared that collectively she and Martell decided not to bring more children into the world. Even though Martell tried to spin it into something more sinister.

Melody said, “I talk about this in one of my confessionals but I don’t know if it’s aired or not. I’ve had one abortion that we both decided upon. I can’t believe he even put that narrative out there to be honest with you. That was the first time in my life where I was at a point where I had to make that decision. As you said, I have four beautiful children and I’ve never been at a place in my life where I was ever even confused about should I keep this child or not. Even being raised in the church, I still believed in women’s right and women being able to do what they want to do and that’s nobody’s business. So the fact that it would be exposed by someone who is supposed to protect. And then to be twisted to be something that it wasn’t, I felt like that was very shameful.

When I found out I was pregnant, I knew I wasn’t going to be staying with Martell. I left April 4th and I had the abortion April 3. Me making that choice to do that, I knew I was done. Because for me, that was huge.

Later, in her interview with Tasha K., Melody spoke about the role Martell has played in her and her kids’ lives these days.

Does Martell have a second baby outside of his marriage?

I have no idea, honestly. I don’t know who it is. I don’t know if it’s true or not. I do feel like things done in the dark will come to the light. So if it is true, we will all know very soon. If it is true, she can just join the bunch.

I saw the tweets. People are going to send it to you. What I will say is, reading some of the tweets—I was with Martell for 14 years, a lot of it does not sound like the way he speaks and the way he talks. I’m not sure if this is real. But again, what’s done in the dark will come to the light.

Why she knew he had to leave Martell.

There were a couple of conversations that we had that were a moment of epiphany for me. Even though I’ve given him three years to get it together. He was still at step zero. He said, ‘I would have thought by now, the older women would have talked to you and told you this is what men do.’

I would have thought by now older men would have talked to you. And he said, they have. Honestly, they have. And said, ‘And what did they say Martell?’ He was like, ‘Don’t mess with nobody who ain’t got nothing to lose, make em sign contracts.’ So all of that really just stuck with me. You ain’t thinking of doing right, you trying to figure out how to do wrong better. I ain’t with that. Some women are okay with men doing with what they do. So I was like nah, I’m out. Bye.

Stealing money from Melody

What I will say is around August or September of last year, we had a joint business account and we had joint business funds that went to that account. And prior to, we split the funds 50-50, no biggie. In the fall, he decided he was going to take my money. I have not gotten it back. I don’t think I’m going to get it back. Because it was done before he filed bankruptcy, it wipes it all clean.

One thing I know for sure, every time you try to come against God’s child, oh He always makes a way. So He’ll give you that times three, times four, times five. And that’s the way I look at it. Don’t ever think you get away with doing wrong.

Child support

I didn’t ask for child support. A lot of people come at me for my lifestyle and how I move and shake but I move how I move and shake because I’m determined that my kids’ lifestyle is not bout to change up because their father decided to do wrong by his family.

Does Martell help with the children?

The answer is no. He does not. Not Christmas, New Year’s. I had them for three weeks during December. He came by Christmas Day and saw them for about five minutes.

Will she allow her children to associate with Martell’s other children?

First let me say, I don’t even think they know that there is another child by their father. Because I’m sure they would have come and told me. I can’t even say that he’s sat down and had a conversation with them. At the end of the day, what can I do? When they’re with him, I cannot control…

For me to act irate and get locked up behind this mess, would make his day.

You can watch both interviews in the videos below.